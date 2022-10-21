Back in the 1960s, Boyd Yarbrough lived on Oak Ridge Drive in the Joyner neighborhood. He would play in the yard and in the street with his buddies. And just like a hound dog on the hunt, his ears perked up at the sound of a tinkling bell and circus music.
The ice cream man.
Boyd said he would run into the house and beg his mom for a dime, so he could hand over the shiny coin for a Fudgsicle — his favorite of the popsicles, drumsticks, and various flavors of cones available from Clyde Reese’s ice cream truck.
During the quarter-century of Reese’s run, the ice cream man became a legend in Tupelo. He retired in the 1980s, according to a feature article written about Reese in the Daily Journal, just before the ice cream man hung up his scoop.
At the time, Reese said he had used three different trucks and logged about 500,000 miles in the 25 years of service to Tupelo neighborhoods.
Reese told reporter David Comer his daily route looked something like this: He would begin his route at about 2 p.m. each day near Rankin School. From there, Reese would visit the ball fields at City Park in the Joyner neighborhood and, later, roll over to the ball fields at Elvis Presley Park. (Yes, the current home of the Elvis Presley Birthplace once hosted sporting events). Before dark, Reese would run the truck through subdivisions in Tupelo for boys and girls, like Boyd, to run inside their houses and seek a dime.
The Bienville Parish, La., native lived a goodly portion of his 86 years in Tupelo. Census records show that when he was 2 years old, his family had moved from Louisiana to Tupelo and lived on Cotton Mill Yard Street. Subsequent census data shows Reese as a government worker and laborer or self-employed as a coal dealer.
But by the time he retired, he and his wife, Lura, had a 12-acre homestead in Fulton. He died in February 1995. He and his his wife are buried in the Hillcrest Masonic Cemetery in Fulton.
Reese represents a long national history of ice cream street vendors, the acclaimed forerunners of today’s food trucks.
The ice cream vendors began in large cities in the 19th century as men would take to the streets with homemade cream and bowls. They would dish the ice cream, kept cool with great blocks of ice, into the bowls and sell to those who stopped by. When the customer finished, that person would hand the bowl back to the vendor, who would take a cloth, wipe out the bowl and pass it to another customer.
Of course, this method of selling ice cream also spread germs and sicknesses. It was not until the 1904 World’s Fair in St. Louis that a more sanitary method of distributing ice cream appeared on the scene — the cone. For the first time, vendors could scoop ice cream into the cones, dispensing with the unsanitary re-used bowls.
By the 1920s, advancements in electricity and motors allowed for the development of electric coolers in vehicles or carts. This made the ice block obsolete for ice cream cooling purposes.
The first ice cream truck came along, thanks to Harry Burt of Youngstown, Ohio, who started the Good Humor brand by outing a chocolate-covered ice cream bar on a stick and calling it the “Good Humor Sucker,” and made selling directly on the street from a van easier to manage.
This method of sales proved even more popular during the Great Depression when families sought relief from the hardships of the era by scraping up enough money to purchase the newly invented twin popsicle that they could divide and allow everyone a sweet treat for half the coin.
By the mid-1950s, the development of soft-serve ice cream in Philadelphia, Pa., added more style and substance to the goody.
And that’s the history Mr. Clyde Reese represented every time he motored down a street in Tupelo those years ago as kids all screamed for ice cream.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.