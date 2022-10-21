Leesha Faulkner

Leesha Faulkner

Back in the 1960s, Boyd Yarbrough lived on Oak Ridge Drive in the Joyner neighborhood. He would play in the yard and in the street with his buddies. And just like a hound dog on the hunt, his ears perked up at the sound of a tinkling bell and circus music.

Newsletters

LEESHA FAULKNER is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. You may reach her at leesha.faulkner@tupeloms.gov.

Recommended for you