STARKVILLE — Having an opportunity to spend a little time with Mike Leach and experience the world through his filters — or lack of them — was a privilege for which I will always be grateful.
The storied coach’s untimely death from complications of heart disease Dec. 13 at University of Mississippi Medical Center in Jackson brought a jumble of images to my mind. I genuinely liked Coach Leach and enjoyed my encounters with him a great deal.
From the day of his arrival on the Mississippi State University campus in January 2020, I was nervous every time Leach was in front of an open microphone or in sight of a cell phone video operator — which was virtually constant. By reputation, he was brash, unpredictable and given to freely sharing his opinions.
Mike Leach tells the story of the first time he visisted Mississippi State as a coach at Kentucky and how the locker was was decorated to make their stay as painful as possible.
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach gets onto his players during a time out midway through the third quarter before his Bulldogs made a comeback in the second half against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
Robert Luck , left, with Mississippi State Marketing passes out “Mike” T-shirts to students and other supporters who attended Frdaiy’s press conference introducing Mike Leach as the new Mississippi State football coach.
PHOTOS: Memories from Mike Leach's time at Mississippi State
Mike Leach was hired by Mississippi State on Jan. 9, 2020. This photo gallery holds a collection of the Pirate's best moments from his time in Starkville.
Mississippi State Universirty president Dr. Mark Keenum, left, looks on as newly named football coach Mike Leach rings his cowbell for fans as he is introdueced Friday in Starkville,
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach coaches from the sideline during the Georgia game on November 12 in Starkville.
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach talks with Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin at Vaught Hemingway Stadium prior to kickoff of the Egg Bowl on November 24.
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach waits at mid field for Ole Miss Head Coach Lane Kiffin at Vaught Hemingway Stadium prior to kickoff of the Egg Bowl on November 24.
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach talks with Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart at mid field before kickoff of Georgia game on November 12 in Starkville.
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach meets with Ryan Silverfield at mid field prior to Saturday's kickoff of Mississippi State and Memphis on September 3.
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach talks with Georgia Head Coach Kirby Smart at mid field before kickoff of Georgia game on November 12 in Starkville.
Mike Leach
Mississippi State head football coach Mike Leach was on the Tupelo High School sidelines Friday night.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach and Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin have a chat before Thursday's annual Egg Bowl in Oxford.
Mississippi State’s new hired football coach Mike Leach shows his excitement about teaching a class about counter insurgency at Washington State and how football was similar.
Mike Leach begins to answer a few quaestions from the media as part of his Friday introduction press conference in Starkville.
Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach gets onto his players during a time out midway through the third quarter before his Bulldogs made a comeback in the second half against Louisiana Tech on Saturday.
A Mississippi State supporter begins videoing as Mike Leach is brought to the stage to be introduced as the Bulldogs new football coach friday in Starkville.
The Mississippi State mascot breaks out an eye patch as their new football coach Mike Leach is widely known for his affection of pirates.
Flyers with Mike Leach were passed out before Friday’s press conference in Starkville.
Mike Leach shows some of his excitment when asked about teaching a class at Washington State and how football fit into his lectures.
Newly named Mississippi State Head Coach Mike Leach rings his new cowbell one lasttime as he leaves the stage follwoing his introduction to the Bulldog fans. in Starkville Friday.
Robert Luck , left, with Mississippi State Marketing passes out “Mike” T-shirts to students and other supporters who attended Frdaiy’s press conference introducing Mike Leach as the new Mississippi State football coach.
The Mississippi State mascot breaks out an eye patch as their new football coach Mike Leach is widely known for his affection of pirates.
Mississippi State head coach Mike Leach
Mississippi State Heah Coach Mike Leach talks with NC State Head Coach Dave Doeren prior to Saturday's kickoff.
Newly named Mississippi State football coach Mike Leach takes a few minutes to meet with reporters follwing his introduction Friday in Starkville.
Mississippi State Universirty president Dr. Mark Keenum, left, looks on as newly named football coach Mike Leach rings his cowbell for fans as he is introdueced Friday in Starkville,
Video boards line the walls for fans at Friday’s introduction of Mike Leach as Mississippi State’s new football coach.
And he lived up to his billing — Leach was all of those things. I spent parts of both good days and bad days with him. On both ends of that continuum, he held fast to who he was and what he believed and let the chips fall.
His social media offerings on occasion drew criticism. He shared a Twitter meme meant as a commentary on COVID isolation and the notion that “familiarity breeds contempt” that depicted an old lady knitting a noose for the husband with whom she’d been cloistered.
Leach was deeply saddened that some Black voices — including some enthusiastic MSU fans — took offense to the noose image as an insensitivity to lynchings in the South. But afterwards, Leach took part in a teleconference with some of those who took offense and sincerely apologized.
It was a tough conversation. Frankly, the Mike Leach I knew didn’t have a racist bone in his body. He was kind to children, especially kind to those with special needs, and was perhaps the most approachable and patient man with fans I’ve ever seen. He was an exceedingly “regular guy” for someone with his brain power.
Leach’s intelligence was palpable. He was not only able to discuss almost any subject, but he did also so armed with the product of his voracious curiosity. As one would expect of a lawyer, Leach was really good at argument and was rather unflinching in debate.
