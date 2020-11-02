Every day, 18 to 22 veterans commit suicide in the United States. We have an opportunity on November 3rd to extend a hand to suffering veterans here in Mississippi by supporting Initiative 65.
Medical marijuana is currently available to American veterans in 34 other states, including Arizona, which is home to Lorenzo Sullivan. Lorenzo volunteered to serve in Vietnam. After returning home, he was diagnosed with PTSD due to a moral injury. His faith was the most important thing to him, but he felt like he violated it while killing people in Vietnam. He got divorced, was forced to retire, had flashbacks, and was hypervigilant – sometimes not sleeping for up to nine days.
He was prescribed medications to help with PTSD, but he wasn’t finding relief. After Arizona passed medical marijuana, he tried a medical cannabis vaporizer. Finally, after years of struggling, a broken marriage, and the end of a career, Lorenzo gained control over the debilitating symptoms of PTSD and found relief.
There are thousands of veterans with similar stories. I consider myself truly fortunate that I was never subjected to any situation during my time of service that caused me to suffer from PTSD; however, I do suffer from physical and mental effects from my time of service. I have severe reoccurring pain in my knees, and if I sleep for five hours straight at night, I consider that to be an exceptionally good night. And I know I’m not alone.
There are two measures on the ballot for medical marijuana.
Initiative 65 is conservative, clearly defined, has a program start date, is self-funded, requires a physician certification, and specifically lists 22 medical conditions, including cancer, seizures, multiple sclerosis, PTSD, and chronic pain. After the Legislature repeatedly blocked more than twenty proposed bills for medical marijuana over the last decade, more than 228,000 Mississippians signed petitions to put 65 on the ballot for voters to decide.
Alternative 65A was placed on the ballot by politicians after 65 qualified. 65A is a ghost measure that does not even include a list of qualifying medical conditions or a program start date. There are zero guarantees or accountability. In fact, there’s nothing in 65A that requires the Legislature to ever create a program or defines how it would work.
On November 3, vote for the people’s plan. Vote YES on Initiative 65. Thank you and God bless.