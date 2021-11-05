The Oren Dunn City Museum has an exciting weekend planned for folk who like dinosaurs, finding fossils and geology. We’re hosting the Fossil Road Show and Geology Fest on Saturday at the museum from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.
But we’ve added a special treat for Friday evening. George Phillips, the paleontologist at the Mississippi Museum of Natural History in Jackson, will talk about fossils that can be found in Tupelo and Lee County. The talk begins at 6:30 p.m. And, we’ll have some snacks and beverages for you to enjoy as well.
In an interview nearly two years ago with the Mississippi Museum of Natural Science, Phillips described his day-to-day work in two categories.
If he had just returned from a field trip, he transcribes his notes and data into a database, sorts and cleans his samples, and catalogues specimens.
When he isn’t in the field, he processes samples within the collection and identifies fossils for the public, stays in touch with other researchers and works on researching and writing. The museum’s website has him credited with 33 publications written with other scholars or by himself. He is mentioned in or cited in 162 publications.
Phillips will be on hand, along with geologist Julie Retrum, Ph.D., and retired geology professor Louis Zachos, Ph.D., of the University of Mississippi to identify fossils and gems for those who bring them in during the Saturday event.
Zachos has an extensive professional background with Geographic Information Systems (GIS) applications and development, in both the private and government sectors. His research interests are in Invertebrate Paleontology, and he has conducted research under grants and fellowships at the Smithsonian Institution and the Texas Memorial Museum. He has published numerous papers on the paleobiology of sea urchins and related organisms, most recently applying computer models to simulate growth and development in modern and extinct families of these animals.
Retrum, an instructor in geology and geology engineering, comes from the small, south central Minnesota town of Willmar, but she lived and worked in the United Arab Emirates for three-and-a-half years before accepting her position at the university in spring 2017.
The folk at the North Mississippi Gem and Mineral Society have provided beautiful exhibits inside the museum. The museum grounds will feature games for children, including a “dig for your own” sandbox.
Mike Baldwin of the Memphis Archeological and Geological Society will bring his geode cracker. A geode is a hollow sedimentary or volcanic rock that contains a mass of minerals on the inside, including crystals. After Baldwin cracks them, people will be able to see the beautiful insides.
Other exhibits include everyday minerals and how they are used in soap, cleansers and other household items. Samples of fossils found right here in Tupelo and the surrounding area also are on display.
Admission to the lecture on Friday night and the show on Saturday is free, thanks to the Phil Hardin Foundation of Meridian, which graciously covered the expenses of putting together this event.
We hope to see you there Friday and Saturday! This is a great family event.