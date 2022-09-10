Matthew Becker

The “Victims of Communism Memorial,” located in Washington, D.C., has a simple dedication engraved on the front pedestal: “To the more than one hundred million victims of communism and to those who love liberty.”

MATTHEW BECKER, Ph.D., teaches on politics and security issues at the University of Mississippi. The views expressed are his own and do not reflect those of the university. He may be reached at MatthewBeckerPHD@gmail.com.

