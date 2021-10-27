It is quite honestly a shame that anyone voted against the contempt of Congress charges for Steve Bannon. The law is clear. Congress has subpoena power. If you ignore a subpoena, you are in contempt and should be held responsible.
Nevertheless, the recent vote in the U.S. House of Representatives was almost entirely along party lines. Not even former district attorneys Trent Kelly and Michael Guest — who represent Mississippi’s First and Third Congressional districts, respectively, and who know the importance of following legal precedent — voted for the resolution.
But before anyone gets too mad at the Republicans for their votes, please be aware that Democrats have been just as guilty. In fact, they’ve done the same thing twice in the past 10 years.
In 2014, House Republicans were investigating whether the Internal Revenue Service was placing higher scrutiny on conservative organizations than liberal ones applying for tax-exempt status. Lois Lerner, then-IRS director for the Exempt Organizations division, ignored a congressional subpoena to testify. The contempt resolution passed 231-187, with only six Democrats voting for it.
Two years prior, House Republicans held then-Attorney General Eric Holder in contempt for failing to turn over documents related to the Operation Fast and Furious investigation. That vote was 255-67 for contempt. This time 17 Democrats voted for it, while 65 Democrats voted no and 108 Democrats walked out in protest.
In all three cases — Bannon, Lerner and Holder — the party in power faced accusations of playing politics by holding the congressional hearings in the first place. You can argue the role of politics in the hearings all you want, but you cannot legitimately claim Congress was acting outside its legal authority.
And that’s the problem. Both parties play politics when it comes to congressional hearings. At the same time, just because a congressional hearing has an innate political advantage does not mean it doesn’t also have merit.
Anyone arguing that the hearings around the IRS scandal, Operation Fast and Furious, and the Jan. 6 attacks on the Capitol are solely rooted in partisan politics and void of any merit are fooling themselves.
Just as anyone who voted against these contempt of Congress resolutions are themselves playing partisan politics with no regard to the rule of law.
In the Bannon case, he thumbed his nose at testifying because he likes the publicity and wants to rile up supporters of former President Donald Trump. It’s all a political game to him.
Certainly those who voted against holding Bannon in contempt did so because it was politically advantageous for them, and they seemingly care more about their political futures than the integrity of Congress — much less the rule of law.
It’s hypocrisy all around and just another reason why trust in Congress — and even our American leaders in general — continues to decline. If our form of government falls one day, it won’t be because of policies passed by one party or the other; it will be because of the willing and purposeful erosion of our Constitution and institutions by the very people elected to protect them — in both parties.