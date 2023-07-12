Hannah Arendt, who observed the trial of Holocaust architect Adolf Eichmann many decades ago in Israel, coined the phrase “the banality of evil” to describe crimes that were anything but banal. She was actually referring to what kind of person was capable of committing these horrific acts, not the acts themselves.

CHRISTINE FLOWERS is an attorney and a columnist for the Delaware County Daily Times, and can be reached at cflowers1961@gmail.com.

