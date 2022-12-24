I was listening to motivational speaker Les Brown, and as he was speaking, he said something that really caught my attention. The words were, “Horace Mann said, 'You should be ashamed to die if you have not contributed in some form to humanity.'” What a heart-piercing statement!

Juanita Floyd

JUANITA FLOYD is senior vice president of finance and administration at the CREATE Foundation and a community columnist. Readers can contact her at juanita@createfoundation.com.

