I was listening to motivational speaker Les Brown, and as he was speaking, he said something that really caught my attention. The words were, “Horace Mann said, 'You should be ashamed to die if you have not contributed in some form to humanity.'” What a heart-piercing statement!
None of us know when our time will end. During the time we have left, what cause could we be a part of? What entity can we help? What can we contribute to? The questions I asked myself, “What have I contributed to humanity? What it is that I could be doing to help someone? What can I do?”
I was asked to serve on a local advisory committee for Vitalant (formerly United Blood Services). I found out some startling information that again pricked my heart. The statistics show that many people of color don’t donate blood. I was guilty of not donating blood. Why?
The statistics also show that many Black people are affected by sickle cell anemia, and those who have it often need blood to live. There are many other reasons all people need blood, such as patients who have cancer, accidents, trauma, etc.
Did you know in Tupelo and Northeast Mississippi, for every two units of blood delivered to help patients in one of the 22 hospitals Vitalant serves, only one of those units is donated locally? Half the blood for Tupelo-area patients comes from the Vitalant national inventory. Startling facts, aren’t they?
In pondering this pertinent information, I thought about my late sister, Barbara, whom I loved dearly. She was in the hospital several times over the course of her life. On basically every visit, she was given at least five units of blood. It never occurred to me to even question where the blood came from. It never occurred to me to donate blood. Shame on me.
I invited several local directors of non-profits, Police Chief John Quaka, Deputy Chief Anthony Hill, Sheriff Jim Johnson and others to a “Lunch and Learn” meeting to hear this startling information. This would be followed by discussions on what we can do to help our local community blood bank. Quaka and Hill asked many questions. The outcome — they may possibly organize a blood drive entitled, “Battle of the Badges!”
During the meeting, Katina Davis, executive director of Wear it Well, told a heart-wrenching story about her precious sister, Iris, who almost died and was in the hospital for five weeks. During her stay, she had to have five plasmapheresis, which is the removal, treatment and return of blood plasma. She then asked, “How can my family give back? We want to be a blessing to others who may need plasma.” She plans to organize a blood drive within her family.
Melinda Murphree with Vitalant asked this question, “What happened in September? ... The plane threat!” She said her team was on standby in case there had been a travesty where patients would need blood. My God! I had not given things like that a thought!
A guest asked, “What type of blood do you need?” She quickly responded, “Red!” Every ethnicity can donate. Before leaving the meeting, we toured the room that housed the blood. So many empty shelves. I left with a very heavy heart wondering what could I do? I thought about this joyous season of giving and how this community always contributes to causes in some form for humanity.
What if it is our loved one who needs blood? If we promote blood drives within our communities, churches, businesses, etc., will the statistics change in Northeast Mississippi? If you donate blood, will it make a difference? You be the judge.
JUANITA FLOYD is senior vice president of finance and administration at the CREATE Foundation and a community columnist. Readers can contact her at juanita@createfoundation.com.
