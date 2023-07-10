In a series of rulings last month, the Supreme Court strengthened constitutional protections on important American values, including religious liberty, the rule of law and equality. These decisions reinforced important principles like separation of powers, personal responsibility and individual conscience. They reversed disturbing left-leaning trends and restored key components of our founders’ vision.

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi.

