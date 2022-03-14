Let’s see. Last summer at the Neshoba County Fair, Gov. Tate Reeves and House Speaker Philip Gunn pledged to prevent Mississippi schools from teaching Critical Race Theory (CRT). Reeves called CRT “a push from radical leftists.” Gunn called it a ““socialist agenda item.”
Sen. Mike McLendon of Hernando introduced legislation, he said, to ensure Critical Race Theory would not be taught in Mississippi. The Legislature passed McLendon’s bill and sent it to Reeves for his signature.
But one key thing is missing.
“The term ‘Critical Race Theory’ is not mentioned once in the three-page bill, meaning it’s very unlikely that the term will make it into the state code books” – Mississippi Today.
“The bill is entitled ‘Critical Race Theory; prohibit’ but with no direct language to CRT in the bill, confusion still surrounds whether or not it directly pertains to CRT curriculum” – Y’all Politics.
Instead of actually prohibiting the teaching of Critical Race Theory, the bill prohibits public schools, community colleges, and universities from compelling students “to personally affirm, adopt or adhere to” any of these tenets: “(a) That any sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin is inherently superior or inferior; or (b) That individuals should be adversely treated on the basis of their sex, race, ethnicity, religion or national origin.”
McLendon said he got the text for his bill from the Mississippi Center for Public Policy (deemed the center for public propaganda by many policy nerds). That followed release of model language written by Citizens for Renewing America, an advocacy group founded by an acolyte of former President Donald Trump. When constitutional questions arose about prohibiting free speech in universities, the language morphed from specific anti-CRT text to the vague anti-CRT text in McLendon’s bill. While a number of bills were introduced with the more specific text, the Legislature ended up choosing the more vague text. Legal scholars had suggested that outlawing compelled expression is more constitutionally sound than prohibiting speech.
Whatever, McLendon’s bill gave Republican conservatives a platform to denounce CRT and black Democrats a platform to denounce Republican’s actions as “moving backwards” on race relations.
Political rhetoric aside, without the specific anti-CRT provisions the bill is actually unusually progressive. The text repudiates tenets long held in Mississippi, if not so much today. It repudiates the stubborn tenet promulgated by white supremacists during Mississippi’s segregationist past that black people are inherently inferior to white people. It repudiates the tenet long held in the Bible-belt that people of other faiths, particularly atheists and Muslims, are inherently inferior to Christians. It goes further by undermining the notion that rooted Americans are superior to recent immigrants or that either men or women are the superior sex.
Indeed, the final language in McLendon’s bill, given its origin, is so progressive one can only wonder if we’re missing something.
Hmmm.
The bill only applies to public schools. It will be interesting to see if what those schools cannot do becomes a recruiting tool for any private or parochial schools that can.
“For everyone who exalts himself will be humbled, and he who humbles himself will be exalted” – Luke 14:11