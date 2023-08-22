This month, eleven Chinese and Russian ships paraded closer than ever to the edge of U.S. waters. When our two foremost foes conjured this show of force near the coast of Alaska, they sent a clear signal. They mean to strengthen their power in the Pacific and Arctic oceans.

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

