Three years ago, in late 2019, we realized the Daily Journal was at a crossroads, and one major event or disruption could change who we were forever. We believed fighting through COVID-19 as an essential business was the biggest event we might face.
However, the threat to the Journal today is inflation on newsprint and fuel costs for delivery. The biggest change has been our need to convert thousands of subscribers to same-day mail delivery to offset the exploding cost in fuel and delivery.
Beginning July 2, 2022, the Daily Journal will deliver a Saturday newspaper as our premium weekend edition. We will not have a Sunday-only newspaper.
This will allow us to deliver the Weekend Journal edition by same-day mail to many current and lost subscribers when we could not deliver with a carrier on Sundays.
The Weekend Journal also will enable us to deliver more timely high school football on Saturday in print. High school sports is one of our most read and unique content areas.
We will enhance our currently popular email newsletters on Sundays with news and sports versions. We have more than 19,000 daily newsletter subscribers today.
Community journalism is more than just a business. The Daily Journal is a public trust vital to our democracy. Without community journalism the power shifts to the government from the governed. That is why we continue to protect the journalism we do but update how and when we deliver the content.
We reach more people in Northeast Mississippi than we ever have, and we do so more often. We also deliver advertising on platforms like Google, Facebook and Instagram to meet the target needs of many advertisers. And, like always, we do this work locally and in-house.