Every day, approximately 100 children are born in Mississippi. Over the course of a year that is 36,500 children born. Over the next 20 years that is 730,000 children, which represents over half of the labor force projected for 2041.
Increasing the human capital level of that group would have a profound impact on Mississippi’s ability to compete globally. Think of human capital as everything that a person brings to the job or workplace — including skills/education, work ethic, health, etc. — that make an employee valuable to the employer.
The need to focus on our children to grow our state’s human capital is even more obvious when you consider that roughly 65% of our children are born into challenging contexts including being born to single mothers, in poverty, or some other environment with barriers to success.
Neuroscience, along with behavioral research, has demonstrated that the architecture of the brain is largely formed in the early years of life. This architecture forms the structure of how a person learns, interacts with others and can even impact their health. A person’s cognitive emotional and social functioning is developed in these early years, and by definition, then, this is the place where human capital is largely formed.
Nobel Prize winning economist James Heckman has found that a high-quality comprehensive approach to early childhood development can yield as much as 13% return on investment. Pete Walley, former Director for the Bureau of Long-Range Planning at the University Research Center, found comparable potential returns for Mississippi.
All of this brings me to the Mississippi Risk and Reach Report published by the Children’s Foundation of Mississippi. This report attempts to quantify the well-being (risks) of children as well as the availability of resources (reach) being provided. This data-driven assessment of the conditions on the ground is essential for anyone hoping to understand the state’s human capital potential, because it points the way forward for our state.
The report is broad in scope with measures in the areas of health, education, economics, and family/community — all of which are encompassed in human capital. It compiles tremendous information into a single easily accessible source. The data are presented at the county level, allowing easy comparisons across regions of the state. The maps are especially helpful for local leaders to compare their area with surrounding areas. These measures lend themselves to being updated annually, which enables us to assess changes through time.
I like that there is no political ideology being pushed or any preconceived notions of what needs to be done. In fact, the report has no agenda other than to inform. This publication is neither hype nor hysteria, just an honest assessment of current conditions, and a useful publication no matter where a person is positioned on the political spectrum. The fact is, Mississippi has done some things right, and the data will show that. But it will also reveal where improvements need to be made. These facts that need to be at the fingertips of every person who wants to contribute to the discussion of our future.
We could ignore the challenges we face. We could exaggerate every positive trend while downplaying the negatives in hopes that our perception will become the reality. If we follow that plan, we will still be wondering how to get our state off of the bottom in twenty years.
Alternatively, we can use our small community to our advantage. We can come together and celebrate our successes while talking honestly about challenges which remain and how to navigate the challenges which lie ahead. If this approach appeals to you, then the Mississippi Risk & Reach Report will prove helpful. Download a copy from the Children's Foundation of Mississippi’s website at childrensfoundationms.org.