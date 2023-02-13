Nearly a year ago, Russia launched its unprovoked, illegal and brutal war of aggression against Ukraine. But as the world has witnessed, Vladimir Putin vastly underestimated the Ukrainian people and their courage and ingenuity.

Sen. Roger Wicker

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.