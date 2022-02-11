Often we talk about the “good old days” of such-and-such here at the Oren Dunn Museum. Sometimes we’re reading a newspaper when we refer to something in recent — say, a generation or two ago — memory.
But a time, and not so long ago, existed when Black folk didn’t have access to social news in their local newspapers.
The other day I began thinking about the social news in the Chicago Defender and what it looked like back in the 1910s. Fortunately, the Oren Dunn City Museum has a subscription to the historic African American weekly. (By the way, we’ll be happy to access the subscription for you if you’d like to research, and only for admission to the museum). That subscription came via donations from good folk like you, as the saying goes.
An aside before you find out the upshot here. The Chicago Defender had correspondents all over the Deep South. During the days of Jim Crow, local papers rarely published anything about Black people that did not involve some kind of crime or other scary event.
The weekly Defender made its way down to Tupelo thanks to Pullman porters on the passenger trains such as the Gulf, Mobile & Ohio’s Rebel. The porters would toss off bundles of the newspapers, and folk in the community knew where to get them.
Other Black newspapers existed, including The New York Amsterdam News, Pittsburg Courier, Atlanta Daily World and Baltimore Afro-American. But here in Tupelo, it seems the Defender ranked supreme.
In 1915, Elijah Wilson had the most bylines on stories involving Tupelo. I found one story by J.E. Richardson.
In the June 12, 1915, edition, Richardson wrote of the death and funeral of Henry Alford. Mr. Alford died after a long illness. A member of Spring Hill Baptist Church, the Rev. G.W. Bowen conducted the funeral. Mr. Alford was interred in Spring Hill Cemetery. Spring Hill Church and Spring Hill Cemetery exist. The cemetery’s main entrance is between Emmanuel Church of God in Christ and North Green Church of Christ.
A perusal of ancestry.com showed us that Mr. Alford was born in July 1859 in Mississippi. According to the U.S.Census in 1900, he was 40 years old, married to Mary Alford in 1885 and worked for the Cotton Compress. Mr. Alford could read and write. He owned his own home, free of any mortgage.
In 1900, he had a son, Huey Alford, 14, and two daughters, Marzee Alford, 8, and Woneeta Alford, 4.
The Defender had columns upon columns of other social news, as well. A good many of the items from Tupelo included news about social gatherings at either St. Paul’s Methodist Episcopal Church or St. Mark’s AME Church. Correspondent Wilson wrote most of these bits.
For example, E.B. Stanford and Sapalia Lee were married at St. Mark’s AME Church the week prior to publication on July 15, 1915. Miss Leatha Young was maid of honor, and Fish Simpson was the best man. Miss Mattie Mitchell played the wedding march.
The next week, Wilson reported that the Sunday School teachers of St. Paul’s ME Church met at the home of Miss Lelia J. Clifton to discuss the July 18 lesson and enjoyed a three-course meal afterward. The reporter made no mention of the food served.
On the heels of that item, the columnist reported that S.W. Scott, president of the Epworth League, held a picnic in honor of the organization at St. Paul, and the event proved a success. (The Epworth League later became the Methodist Youth Fellowship).
St. Paul also hosted fish fries on Friday and Saturday nights. Wilson extended an invitation to all on behalf of the church.
The stories also noted various successes in Tupelo
In 1915, Roy C. Robin became a successful insurance salesman in Okolona.
Dr. I.N. Turner returned home from parts of the country not revealed to set up a medical practice in Tupelo. Correspondent Wilson encouraged all to put their health in his hands. “He is a good physician,” Wilson wrote.
And, in August, Wilson reported that Tommie L. Arnold of Tupelo had corresponded with a baseball manager by the name of Vogel of Indianapolis about joining the team based there in the summer as a pitcher. Arnold had played for the Velvets in Indiana and Vogel had watched him and offered the contract.
The news item stated that the salary would be “much better” than that earned as a hurler for the Velvets. By the way, the Velvets earned their name from a popular beer brewed back before Prohibition. Walter Braun of Terre Haute created the beer, also known as Champagne Velvet.