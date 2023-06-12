The U.S. military is the most successful civil rights program in history, with a relentless focus on excellence that makes it the world’s most elite fighting force. These twin characteristics have made the U.S. military a place in which Americans from countless walks of life are equally able to advance.

Roger Wicker

Sen. Roger Wicker

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

