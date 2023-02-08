STARKVILLE­­ ­­­­­— Back in 2014, Mississippi politicos underestimated Tea Party zealot state Sen. Chris McDaniel, and it almost resulted in one of the state’s most shocking political upsets. At the outset, most thought McDaniel was taking on then-incumbent Republican U.S. Sen. Thad Cochran as an exercise in building name recognition for a future race.

Sid Salter

SID SALTER

SID SALTER is a syndicated Mississippi columnist. Readers can contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.

