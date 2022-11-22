Now that we are living a more normalized daily life, feeling less stressed about contracting COVID-19, we would like to believe that many of the negative impacts from it have evaporated. However, that would be far from the truth.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for November 2022

1 of 23
Jason Martin

Newsletters

JASON MARTIN is executive director of the Hunger Coalition of Northeast Mississippi, a community initiative of United Way of Northeast Mississippi. He also directs the St. Luke Food Pantry. Email him at jason@unitedwaynems.org.

Recommended for you