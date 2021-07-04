“This country is more divided than I’ve ever seen in my life, and it’s because of...”
If I had a dollar for every time I heard this statement over the past few years, then you would probably be reading this piece in a book that I wrote and published myself.
Millions of people feel this way currently, and honestly, it’s understandable. How did we end up here? Everyone has their own reasons as to why. Government, media, lack of conversations, etc. And while it is true that many different factors have led us to the place that we are currently, I would like to throw another idea in the ring for you to consider.
What if I told you that one of the biggest reasons I think we are here is because we have sold ourselves on the idea of “Black Santa Clause?”
“I have a dream...” Possibly four of the most famous words ever stated in American history. Growing up in history classes and listening to people recount stories of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. often made me think of him as a “Black Santa Clause.” The stories we hand down from generation to generation of Dr. King and of Santa Clause are so similar.
A man who seeks to change the world with conceivably no plan but pure magic. Someone who wanted unity to come by us simply all coming together and singing Kumbaya. A man loved by all and hated by none.
But we never discuss how King was a proponent of reparations, how he deplored the mindset that “One should pull themselves up by their own bootstraps.”
We never discuss his letters reprimanding the church for standing aside and watching the injustices that were happening daily in front of their own eyes.
We never discuss how he was a proponent of a universal basic income and called a socialist, communist, etc. for those thoughts.
We never discuss how he wanted unity but knew it could only be reached through justice.
King is just one of a long line of Civil Rights leaders whose message and life has been somewhat watered down. But what that tells us is, in so many ways we as a country are still incapable of grappling with our past. We mock advocates today for saying the same things that we say we adore King for saying.
I think one of the biggest reasons we are so divided today is because we don’t realize the truths of our past. I’m not saying that watering down King’s message is the sole reason we are where we are today, but without acknowledging the tangible solutions of our Civil Rights leaders of the past, we also fail to acknowledge the injustices they were fighting.
And because of that, we don’t realize that every social fight we have today is a fight that has been fought for over 100 years in our country. Police brutality, universal basic income, reparations are not new conversations.
I believe we fail to realize that where we stand on most of these issues today is the same place we would have stood on them at any point in history. And with that knowledge, we must ask ourselves, “Am I comfortable, with what side of history I would end up on if they rewrote the book today?”
Because despite the stories we tell ourselves of King when trouble sometimes hit our country, he was not Black Santa Clause. Instead, he was a revolutionary.