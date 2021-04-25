I sit here, almost a year removed from George Floyd’s murder, and I watch his trial go on. As I look around, I see a certain silence amongst the average American. People who promised to seek and listen. People who promised to elevate brown voices. People who promised to learn. Those very people, nearly a year later, have grown silent as we are in the same position again.
This piece isn’t to convince anyone about police brutality or the daily struggles their black and brown neighbors deal with. You have a firm opinion of the state of our country that I can’t change in 500 words. But this piece is for those who promised to listen and learn. A year later, how can we do more than just listen and learn?
America is not unique in our spotted history, but we are unique in our refusal at times to acknowledge it. We go in this constant circle of seeing horrific black death, being outraged, and then lulling ourselves back to sleep. This is the same problem that DuBois, Martin, Malcolm and so many others marched for. This isn’t new.
From Emmett Till to Rodney King, to George Floyd, this is a story told so many times over in America. The same stances we see today are the same stances we have seen throughout history. The only difference today is the power that lies in the hands of protesting and community organizing. Through the power of social media, we watched community organizers turn into global organizers over the short period of a summer. We have more power than ever but our fire burns so low once removed from a travesty.
One may say, what can I do about police brutality in North Mississippi? But we must first understand that police brutality is not the root issue. It is just a by-product of the prison industrial complex we have built in this country. And that starts in our own backyards.
We live in the blackest state in the country with around a 38% African American population. And according to the Vera Institute of Justice, around 57% of people in jail and 62% of people in prison in Mississippi are black. Our nation holds one-fourth of the world’s prison population with a heavy number of those being Black.
Black people are serving longer and harsher sentences for the same crimes that their white counterparts are committing. Black people are being profiled and incarcerated for things that are now legal in many states. While this is happening, most states are making millions from privatized prisons. Our beloved state has plans to build new prisons in our state paid by our tax dollars.
At what point do we finally feel enough empathy for our neighbors to take forward action?
It’s time to hold up our promises from this summer. It’s time to speak out. It’s time to act on those words. It’s time to put our feet down and refuse to not be heard. I hope you all will join me in that vow. I will be peaceful, but I will not be quiet.