John Micek

John L. Micek

It’s a Saturday morning, about two weeks out from Election Day. And Josh Shapiro is in the hot seat.

Newsletters

JOHN L. MICEK is an award-winning political journalist and Editor-in-Chief of The Pennsylvania Capital-Star in Harrisburg, Pa. Email him at jmicek@penncapital-star.com and follow him on Twitter @ByJohnLMicek.

Recommended for you