Masks work.
Here’s the deal: My son was diagnosed with COVID-19 almost three weeks ago, and both of us were immediately put into a 14-day quarantine, even though I tested negative.
He’s 18 and I’m 51. Statistics suggest he would likely recover more quickly than I would if I got it. And because of my health condition, the coronavirus is the last thing I need.
We’re thankfully out of quarantine, but he hasn’t gotten his senses of taste or smell back. And he still tires quickly. There’s no prognosis when he’ll get back to “normal.” I know people who have had COVID and months later still can’t taste or smell.
Thanksgiving was not at all the way my son was hoping. But we are thankful that he is better for the most part.
Quarantine, quite frankly, sucked. My house isn’t huge – 3BR, 2 BA, and a cozy 1,600 square feet. Just right for the two of us and our beloved senior lab mix, Bailey.
But we (not Bailey) wore our masks except when we were in our own bedrooms. We washed our hands, we stayed socially distant as best we could. We cleaned all the surfaces we touched.
I’ve been especially cognizant of washing hands and cleaning surfaces and wearing masks anyway. I’ve been on dialysis for more than a year now after my kidneys failed following an earlier surgery. The antibiotics used to treat a septic infection pretty much took care of what was left of my functioning kidneys, so here we are.
I do dialysis at home every night, 12 hours a night. It’s time-consuming and can be frustrating, but it keeps me alive. And it is critical to keep a clean environment – sanitary is impossible because it’s not a hospital setting. An infection can be and is painful; even worse, COVID can be deadly.
Let me be clear however: Masks aren’t the end-all, be all. But like riding in a car with air bags, seatbelts, antilock brakes, etc., it takes a combination of things to be effective. Not one single thing will work by itself.
Yes, I can still get COVID, but I’ve been pretty good about mask-wearing, hand-washing (two minutes at a time, not 20 seconds) and social distancing. But not everybody else is. And that’s the problem. With kidney disease, which I have, COVID can be a killer, and there’s no recovery from that.
If we all wear our masks and do all the others things as needed around others, we can be OK. Masks are just part of the equation, but a key part of it; so be a part of the solution. Wearing a mask will help protect people who are more vulnerable to something that can be quite deadly. I, like so many others, don’t have a choice to shelter in place – I have to work to pay for food, clothing, shelter and college. I’m not asking for your pity. But I’m asking for a little patience, understanding and yes, consideration for others. You’re not just protecting yourself, you’re protecting others.
There’s no political statement being made, no brain-washing being done. Just a little common sense and courtesy.