John Fetterman’s announcement that he has checked himself into a hospital was met with bipartisan praise. Far right politicians from Texas Sen. Ted Cruz to fellow Pennsylvania centrist Rep. Susan Wild to New York left wing Rep. Richie Torres lavished support on the senator for publicly disclosing and confronting his illness.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for March 2023

1 of 6
Elwood Watson

Elwood Watson

Newsletters

ELWOOD WATSON, Ph.D., is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.

Recommended for you