In his ongoing attacks on what he describes as “woke politics,” Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has denied permission for an AP African American History course to be taught in Florida public high schools.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for January 2023

1 of 24
Elwood Watson

Elwood Watson

Newsletters

ELWOOD WATSON, Ph.D., is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.

Recommended for you