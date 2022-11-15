So what's the difference, and what do the differing results mean?
The most obvious difference is that Mississippi public schools are keenly focused on MAAP test prep. Teachers in tested grades and subject areas — particularly upper grades — do little more than "teach the test" throughout the year. Significantly more is at stake with the MAAP results, including graduation.
DAVE WHAMOND: Be Careful What You Wish For, McCarthy
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: DeSantis Win
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Red wave
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Morning in America
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
RIVERS: Remember Them
By RIVERS | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: RIP Dick Hall
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Powerball could save government
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Mississippi Special Legislative Session
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
PAT BAGLEY: Root of Inflation
By PAT BAGLEY | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Realist Art Inspired By Hammer Attack On Pelosi
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
RICK MCKEE: It's the Economy, Stupid
By RICK MCKEE | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
R.J. MATSON: Trick Or Treaters Dress As US Voters
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Game Day at JSU
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Coach Prime's miracles
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
We could spill countless words on how screwed up our current testing culture is — and it is extremely screwed up — but that's not the point right now. The point is simply that in the tests that matter the most (whether they should or not), Mississippi students showed solid results.
But there are other differences, too. Alan Burrow, executive director of District and School Performance with the Mississippi Department of Education, outlined many of the differences between the two tests and how MDE leaders are interpreting the competing results.
"The two assessments really do function in different areas," Burrow said. "They don't attempt to replicate or validate each other."
NAEP sets a national content assessment standard, whereas states set the content assessment standards for their individual tests. Sometimes the national standard does not align with state curriculum. For instance, Burrow said NAEP has 30% of its content around Algebra for the eighth grade assessment, though most students in Mississippi don't take Algebra until the 9th grade.
Another major difference is that every student must take the MAAP assessment, whereas the NAEP assessment is only given to a sampling of students each time. While the sampling is scientifically sound, it does allow for more deviations as compared to testing the full universe of students.
Still, the comparison here is pre-pandemic to today on the NAEP assessment. Mississippi, like the national average, scored below where they were two years ago. Burrow said "Mississippi ... has generally fared better than other states." This year was no different. Only the drop in fourth grade math scores was below the national average.
Furthermore, if you compare results for Mississippi students by grade and subject matter, you see similar results on NAEP and MAAP assessments. That, at least, shows some consistency in where the students are across the two standards.
What it comes down to is that these tests are simply one year's worth of data. It is impossible to determine any kind of post-pandemic trend with just these results. We need two or three more years of data to determine how things are going. That doesn't mean educators aren't watching carefully, however, and doing their best to minimize the negative impacts COVID-19 had on our educational system.
What it does mean is that the clarion calls for wide-ranging school choice reform that went out last month after the NAEP results are premature. After all, we have no idea the impact of the pandemic on private schools; they are not required to take NAEP or MAAP assessments.
Furthermore, at least in Mississippi, we have seen several years of growth leading into the pandemic, and since the pandemic MAAP scores have held fairly steady. Such data indicate that public schools are doing a good job of stabilizing the impact. The next step, in the coming years, will be to see a return to growth.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.