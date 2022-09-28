Elwood Watson

Witnessing the faces of little Black girls across the nation light up with glee as they saw previews of actress Halle Bailey from the live action version “The Little Mermaid” was both heartwarming and gratifying.

ELWOOD WATSON, Ph.D., is a professor of history, Black studies, and gender and sexuality studies at East Tennessee State University. He is also an author and public speaker.

