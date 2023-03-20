This month, in a moment of bipartisanship, both the Senate and the House unanimously passed a bill to require the Biden administration to declassify key information about the origins of COVID-19. This legislation, the COVID-19 Origin Act of 2023, is long overdue. Full transparency is exactly what the country needs as we turn the page on the pandemic.

Roger Wicker

Sen. Roger Wicker

ROGER WICKER is a U.S. Senator from Mississippi. Readers can contact him at 330 W. Jefferson St., Tupelo, MS 38803 or call (662) 844-5010.

