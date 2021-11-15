Should you trust government to properly spend the billions of dollars in federal relief money flooding into the state?
“That’s the question I’m asking every night as I go to bed,” State Auditor Shad White told Mississippi Today writer Geoff Pender last August.
There are two parts to the question. Will government spend it effectively, and will government spent it honestly?
White particularly knows Mississippi has trouble doing the latter, having busted dishonest spending across the state. As for effective spending, that takes coordination and planning. White’s take on that was, “Do they have the bandwidth to spend the money properly? I think the answer is: the jury is still out.”
The American Rescue Plan provided approximately $5 billion to address impacts from the COVID-19 pandemic plus some infrastructure improvements — $1.8 billion for the Legislature to spend on premium pay for essential workers, to address economic harms to businesses, and to invest in water, sewer and broadband infrastructure; $1.6 billion to public schools; nearly $1 billion to cities and counties; $500 million for workforce childcare; and $429 million to universities and colleges.
The new American Jobs Plan will provide another $4.46 billion — $3.3 billion for road and bridge repairs, $429 million for water infrastructure, $223 million for public transportation, $100 million for broadband coverage and access, $99 million for airport maintenance and upgrades, $19 million for wildfire protection, and $16 million for cybersecurity.
There are obvious overlaps.
Coordinating all this spending among cities, counties and state agencies would be a herculean job. The appropriate official to take the lead on this would be the state’s chief executive. Or he could appoint a blue ribbon panel to do so as Gov. Haley Barbour did with Katrina recovery funds.
But Gov. Tate Reeves appears to have little interest in providing such leadership, saying only that he may include recommendations on the $1.8 billion in his upcoming budget proposal.
Late last month Lt. Gov. Delbert Hosemann finally moved to address how the $1.8 billion controlled by the Legislature will be handled by appointing a select committee to recommend spending. But that doesn’t fully address coordination with cities, counties and agencies receiving direct funding.
The House has yet to take action.
Meanwhile, a critical shortage of hospital nurses looms. Chief nursing officers from 36 hospitals across the state have begged Reeves and state legislators to quickly authorize American Rescue Plan funds for essential pay bonuses for front line nurses to head off the crisis.
Some cities and counties have already authorized such payments for their essential workers. But the state can’t until the Legislature acts. And that takes a special session which only Reeves can call.
Earlier this year Reeves told nurses he was open to that. He said the same thing to medical marijuana advocates. Then, last week he back-tracked, saying he has no immediate plans to call a special session. However, it was reported that he is just waiting for legislators to cave in to his demands on the marijuana bill.
Hmmm.
I reiterate what I wrote last week — don’t trust government.
“And you shall do what is right and good in the sight of the Lord, that it may go well with you,” – Deuteronomy 6:18.