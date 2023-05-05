In its infinite wisdom – or lack thereof – Congress recently gave the U.S. Internal Revenue Service $80 billion in new funding as part of the Inflation Reduction Act before the agency had a plan for spending it.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for May 2023

Peter Roff

PETER ROFF

Newsletters

PETER ROFF is a former UPI and U.S. News & World Report columnist. Contact Roff at roffcolumns@gmail.com, and follow him on Twitter @PeterRoff.

Recommended for you