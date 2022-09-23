Jase Graves

My adult life has been full of transitions — from single to married, from childlessness to fatherhood, and from virile coolness to cringey blobfish. I now find myself in the midst of a change from occupying a nest literally bursting with hatchlings frantically pecking at my wallet to now watching one last teenage fledgling perched on the edge of a limb and hoping I don’t do anything embarrassing.

Newsletters

JASE GRAVES is an award-winning humor columnist from East Texas. Contact him at susanjase@sbcglobal.net.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus