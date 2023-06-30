For four hours, I had fun.
OPINION
Doing nothing is good for the soul
- By LEN ROBBINS Contributing columnist
-
-
I was playing golf with my kids – all three of them. My daughter and I vs. the two boys. And we blistered them.
For four hours, I just had a good time – no worries, no concerns about the present, just lived in the joy o' the moment.
Then, when the game ended, it all came back to me... dang, I have stuff to do. I have to go back to work tomorrow and finish this week's paper. I have to sit down and figure out what bills to pay. Did I pay the water bill? When's it due? I have to do something about fixing the roof. Do I have a dentist's appointment this week? I have to make sure I wash my clothes. I have to take the dog to the vet. I have to go get some garbage bags – the right size ones this time. How are we going to pay for two kids in college? Do I have time to watch that "Cocaine Bear?" I have to brush my teeth... and the list of responsibilities and duties goes on and on.
Those precious hours where I can forget about what "I have to do" seem to be getting fewer and fewer, and I find myself needing them more and more.
Sure, I still get to sleep 8-to-14 hours a night, and there are few responsibilities involved with that. But even in my dreams, I find the stress of daily living seeping in. Last night, I had a dream that an enormous Rottweiler – actually, more like a black bear – was in the back seat of my car and I was scared to stop, or turn around. I have no idea what that was about, or what that has to do with the stress of daily living, or why Vinnie from "Doogie Howser M.D." was also in the backseat.
But it wasn't the carefree, pleasant dream I prefer, like when I'm the backup punter for the Atlanta Falcons, or fishing on a mountain lake with Sam Elliott (as "The Stranger" in "Big Lebowski") while eating chocolate chip mint ice cream. I find those dreams much more relaxing.
Back to my point, of which I'm not sure about yet. "Fun," to me now, is anything where I am totally in the moment and forget about everything else. It could be playing golf, or watching a good movie (a suggestion: "Guy Ritchie's The Covenant"), or going fishing, or just sitting down for dinner with my wife (where we're not talking about everything we have to do the next 24 hours).
Don't get me wrong – I love my life. And I'm a very laid-back person, not prone to worrying about things I can't control. But I also love those quieter moments where I am not concerned about "what's next." I also find that what's on my "to-do" list are things I can control, and I just have a hard time finding the time, or remembering, to do them.
Just ask my wife, or my co-workers, or the fine folks at the power company, or... well, you get the point.
Bottom line: I need to add more 'fun' to my 'to-do' list. We probably all do. And during the uncertainty of this moment in time, with COVID still hovering about, murder hornets on the prowl, locusts on their way, and frogs certain to fall from the sky, getting away from reality and enjoying ourselves – even for a few hours, or moments – is more important to our souls than ever.
I believe it was former U.S. House Speaker Sam Rayburn who said, "90% of all problems go away if you do nothing." Or maybe it was Homer Simpson who said that.
Either way, I think I'll give it a whirl. Doing nothing sounds like fun.
LEN ROBBINS publishes a syndicated newspaper column in more than 20 newspapers in the South. He and his wife and three children live in Homerville, Georgia.
