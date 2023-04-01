Amid his culture war campaign against “woke” liberals, critical race theory and other bugaboos of the political right, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis has taken his ongoing culture war to an old, reliable political enemy, the media.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for March 2023

Clarence Page

Clarence Page

Newsletters

CLARENCE PAGE is a syndicated columnist with the Chicago Tribue. Email him at cpage@chicagotribune.com.

Recommended for you