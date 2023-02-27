JOHN COLE: Marjorie Taylor-Greene's 'national divorce'
By JOHN COLE | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Political health care
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
BOB ENGLEHART: Biden In Ukraine
By BOB ENGLEHART | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: How about a tax credit?
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
DAVE WHAMOND: Derailed Argument
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
JEFF KOTERBA: Price of Easter Eggs
By JEFF KOTERBA | Syndicated cartoonist
R.J. MATSON: Shoring Up Social Security and Medicare
By R.J. MATSON | Syndicated cartoonist
ADAM ZYGLIS: Political Candy
ADAM ZYGLIS: Political Candy
By ADAM ZYGLIS | Syndicated cartoonist
DICK WRIGHT: Democrats Vote to Give Vote to Illegals
DICK WRIGHT: Democrats Vote to Give Vote to Illegals
By DICK WRIGHT | Syndicated cartoonist
GUY PARSONS: Chat GPT
By GUY PARSONS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: A Republican Democrat Valentine
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
KEVIN SIERS: The State of the Rose Garden
By KEVIN SIERS | Syndicated cartoonist
CHRISTOPHER WEYANT: America The Super Bowl
By CHRISTOPHER WEYANT | Syndicated cartoonist
KEVIN SIERS: Spy Balloon Bungles
By KEVIN SIERS | Syndicated cartoonist
JOHN DARKOW: Chinese Surveillance
By JOHN DARKOW | Syndicated cartoonist
ADAM ZYGLIS: Chinese Balloon
By ADAM ZYGLIS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE WHAMOND: Chinese Spy Balloon
DAVE WHAMOND: Chinese Spy Balloon
By DAVE WHAMOND | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Failing health care in Mississippi
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Failing health care in Mississippi
RANDALL ENOS: Reasonably Priced Eggs
RANDALL ENOS: Reasonably Priced Eggs
By RANDALL ENOS | Syndicated cartoonist
DAVE GRANLUND: Ground Hog and Super Bowl
By DAVE GRANLUND | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Campaign slogans for Chris McDaniel
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
JEFF KOTERBA: Tragedy in Memphis
By JEFF KOTERBA | Syndicated cartoonist
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Good luck, kid
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
MARSHALL RAMSEY: Here comes McDaniel
By MARSHALL RAMSEY | Mississippi Today
The Senate has passed a bill Boyd introduced that would establish a special task force to propose changes to improve and expand the existing First Steps program.
Five years ago, the University of Mississippi Graduate Center for the Study of Early Learning, headed by the late Dr. Melody Musgrove and Dr. Cathy Grace (now retired), brought experts to Jackson to inform state leaders about the importance of early intervention.
“What one thing could Mississippi do to have a more competitive workforce, a healthier population, more college graduates, fewer welfare mothers, better school performance, fewer special needs children, less drug usage and pay for itself seven times over?” I wrote after attending the lectures.
The answer remains true today. “Improve cognitive development in at-risk children right from birth.”
Sound too good to be true? Science says otherwise. Cognitive development deals with fundamental brain skills that enable children to think, read, learn, remember, and pay attention. From these fundamental skills, children develop their capacities to speak, understand, calculate, interact, and deal with complex systems.
Long-term research has shown two things conclusively: 1) cognitive abilities get firmly set based on what happens to children during their first weeks and months after birth; and 2) targeted early interventions can make a profound difference.
This research was the life work of Drs. Craig and Sharon Ramey who began pioneering brain development research at the Civitan International Research Center at the University of Birmingham. By 2018 as distinguished research scholars and practitioners at the Virginia Tech Carilion Research Institute, the Rameys had pulled together over 40 years of scientific research and tracking to irrefutably show that "cognitive disabilities can be prevented in early childhood."
"The health, education, and well-being of children forecast the future of communities and states," said Dr. Craig Ramey. "If we don't get a significant sector of the population started early, it is hard to make a difference later."
Significant impacts from early interventions include leveling the playing field in educational performance for at-risk children, improving their college going rates by four to one, reducing their use of public assistance by five to one, and improving their average earnings by 50%. The cost-benefit analysis of these targeted interventions by Dr. James Heckman, Nobel Prize winning economist at the University of Chicago, showed a 7.3 to 1 return on investment by adulthood.
Hopefully, Sen. Boyd can finally spur action on this.
“Train up a child in the way he should go” – Proverbs 22:6.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.