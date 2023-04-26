STARKVILLE­­ — In Washington, the Biden administration is battling with House Republicans over their relatively paltry reform plans attached to debt ceiling legislation that would raise the ceiling by $1.5 trillion in exchange for a slower rate of growth in federal spending over the next decade.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for April 2023

Sid Salter

SID SALTER

Newsletters

SID SALTER is a syndicated Mississippi columnist. Readers can contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.

Recommended for you