For someone who writes and edits for a living, there are few times where I’m at a loss for what to say and the best way to say it.
Like right now.
I’ve never buried a lede, so it’s easiest to get it out of the way quickly that I’ve accepted an opportunity to return to South Carolina and am leaving the Northeast Mississippi Daily Journal. On one hand, I think the last two and a half years have flown by, but then reflecting on the last year, like so many of you, I feel like 2020 was a decade in and of itself.
I had very specific goals when I started at the Journal, mainly that I wanted to help the company grow its digital presence. We’ve definitely accomplished this, as we’ve grown our online audience each month I’ve worked here, and we broke all of our online goals the last two years. In addition to our growth online, we also launched a new design for our website a few months ago, which was on my short list of things I wanted to do when I started here.
But when I was tasked with running the newsroom, there was a new set of responsibilities and goals, ones that I was unsure of and that pushed me out of my comfort zone.
When I started in this role, it had been a while since I worked specifically on content instead of deciding the best way to promote and package it. Being the person to work one-on-one with reporters and overseeing editorial was new to me and a role I did not take lightly. My philosophy is that in order to truly be a community newspaper, you must tell the story of the entire community. Every person has a voice and deserves to be heard, so if there’s anything that I have done here and any legacy I leave at the Journal, I hope that it is said that we told the stories of everyone in Northeast Mississippi.
We’ve pushed for accountability with our local officials, and we’ve highlighted where we fall short, but with an eye toward what we can do to improve. We’ve put faces to these issues to show you how it’s impacting our neighbors and talked about the people and groups working to make Mississippi a better place.
Trying to think of any one story that stands out as my favorite, I can’t choose. The newsroom we’ve built is an amazing group. I could write so much about their work and how they’ve pushed me as an editor and newsroom leader.
So that’s my plea to you: continue to support local journalism. Like all newspapers, the Journal is not without its difficulties, but I know the product produced each day contains content you will not get anywhere else. No one else is sitting at agenda review meetings at City Hall or going into the underserved communities in our region. Does the paper look the same as it did 15-20 years ago? No, it doesn’t. But we’re adjusting to the changes and building the news product to better serve this community today, tomorrow, and in the years to come. Please keep supporting this newsroom as they do this.
Adam Armour will take over as the interim editor. Adam is a Tupelo native and joined our newsroom in August after 15 years at The Itawamba County Times. He’s been such a tremendous addition to the newsroom, as he has helped elevate our content and is committed to our overall editorial vision. I know the Journal will be in great hands under his leadership.
Leaving is very difficult, as Mississippi is my home, and it’s been such an honor for me to work alongside some of the best reporters and photographers in the state. My husband and I will soon be off on our next adventure, but when I want to know what’s going on back home, I know exactly where I will look. The Daily Journal is the best source for what’s happening in Northeast Mississippi. And I’m better having been a part of this newsroom.