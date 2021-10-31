Some of us may question if we have much to give thanks for as we move into the season for thanksgiving. For families that have lost loved ones due to COVID-19 or other illnesses or accidents, this season is challenging, to say the least. Other families may be experiencing loss due to family members missing or, in some manner, unaccounted for or unreachable for various reasons. They too are struggling to find reasons to be grateful. It is, for many, the worst of times.
The holidays that are on the horizon — Thanksgiving, Hanukkah, Christmas and Kwanzaa — are centered around families celebrating various tenets of their faith and culture. The focus is usually on spending time with family and recreating traditions related to how holidays in the past have been spent.
For those of us who have undergone life changes, whether it be the loss of a family member, a move or decline in our health, continuing with the traditional activities might heighten the loneliness, despair and hopeless we feel. Things are changing without our permission, and those we love are no longer here to join in the festivities. Or the recreation of traditions can bring peace and comfort. It is all about how we process loss. As the years pass, often the rawness of loss diminishes, but an ache remains that seems more acute at holidays. The challenge may be to embrace what was and what is at the same time.
One qualifier is often overlooked in recollections about family holiday harmony and togetherness. The images of past holidays may be more of an imagined picture of what we wished things had been rather than an accurate memory. Sometimes regret for what could have been but was not clouds the lens of the good times that were shared. Honest recollections of the good and not so good sometimes free us from misplaced guilt or regret about things over which we had no control.
Making new traditions while modifying the most important from the past restarts the tradition process for the generations to follow. Take coconut cake and ambrosia, for example. My grandmother made coconut cakes two times a year — one for my Daddy’s birthday and one for Christmas. Her coconut cake was made from scratch, even down to the hammer and ice pick to open the coconut. As time passed, the coconut cake gave way to the hummingbird cake my mother made at Christmas, and that was OK. My grandmother was not able to wield the ice pick as in days gone by, but the idea of a special cake remained intact.
The same with ambrosia. As time passed the ambrosia-making went to me and continues to this day. I have tried to pass along recipes from my grandmother and mother to their grandchildren and great grandchildren so the food legacy will have some hope of surviving. It is of note that some of the special cakes and dishes served at holidays were also staples for family funerals, but that memory is not as vivid.
Families today are not always defined as they once were, and that is OK. The old definition of families with solutions to all problems and always living with happy endings is probably one of the most fake of fake news the media perpetuated during my impressionable years.
My Daddy worked 15 hours a day in a country store with coal-oil floors and space heaters for warmth in the winter. My mother never wore a newly ironed apron and high heels around the house. She would have frozen in the winter and melted in the summer. I realize as every year passes how lucky my brother and I were that we had two parents who were not addicted to alcohol or other drugs and who showed up for us, even though it was a 12-mile one way trip to town and/or school. We had family drama and problems. As a teenager, I was often at the center of those problems.
Sixty years later I am finally able to truly appreciate the coconut cake and ambrosia in newfound ways. My parents died over 15 years ago, and my grandmother years before them, but during holiday times, they become front and center in my mind. And to my surprise it is not so much about the coconut cake and ambrosia but about the people who made it.