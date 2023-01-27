Teachers have a special place in the heart of this columnist, chiefly because it is one of the major occupations in our family line. That’s why when I stumbled across an article about Emma May Laney in a June 9, 1956, edition of the Daily Journal, I couldn’t wait to share this.
“Poet Frost Pays Her Tribute,” the headline reads. It seems Laney, who had a longtime friendship with Robert Frost, was to retire from Agnes Scott College, where she taught English Literature. This Shannon native was a graduate of Tupelo High School.
She had earned her bachelor’s at then-Mississippi State College for Women and, then, her master’s at Columbia University in New York and her doctorate at Yale University.
But Laney made her mark at Agnes Scott, where she taught for 37 years.
In 1935, this young English professor, an associate professor, also sat as chair of the lecture association. She told her colleagues they should invite Frost to the college to speak.
You can imagine the incredulity. After all, he had already been honored with two Pulitzer Prizes, one for New Hampshire: A Poem with Notes and Grace Notes (1924) and for Collected Poems (1931). He would go on two earn another couple of the valued awards.
Besides, Laney said, she had seen him deliver a lecture while she attended Columbia University. In a forward of a brochure compiled by Edna Hanley Byers, once a librarian at the college, Byers wrote that Laney said, “I was impressed with his stalwart integrity, his courage, and his humor. I was especially struck by his reading of ‘The Code’ and his comment that college students are like the hired man in the poem: you can tell them what to do but not how or how much. I felt we must have him for a lecture at Agnes Scott.”
The association gave Laney the nod. She wrote Frost a letter inviting him to come to the school and offered a small honorarium. He did not answer. Within several weeks, she sent a telegram upping the honorarium to, for that time, seemed a great sum of money — $500.
He wrote her back, saying it was not the money but the fact that he was bad about not answering his mail. He promised Laney he would come and he would even the score. He did come for that lecture and stayed only a night. But the short visit turned into 20 in succession.
Frost also sent her books — first editions he autographed and inscribed to her. There were letters and Christmas cards along with other collector’s items. All these, Laney donated to the college’s library. The donation provided the foundation of the Frost Collection there at Agnes Scott.
When Frost heard of her retirement, he wrote that she reminded him of the two best teachers he ever had.
The poet wrote to the president of Agnes Scott College at the time, Wallace M. Alston. The obituary in The Atlanta Constitution, published March 28, 1969, quoted the letter: “it was my great admiration for her that so interested me in her college, to watch its success and sing its praises.”
Laney did not return to Mississippi. Instead, she moved to Denver to live with her sister. We do not know much about her life after retirement. She had taken many trips to Europe on passenger liners out of New York. The year after she retired, she took one more to London and back to New York, according to passenger records of people coming in and out of The Big Apple.
Laney passed away in 1969. She is buried in the Fairmount Cemetery in Denver.
