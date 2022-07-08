The news late last week of a search for new evidence about the murder of 14-year-old Emmett Till brought back many memories of the Tupelo link from more than two generations ago.
Last week, news of a search by members of the Emmett Till Legacy Foundation and two relatives of the Leflore County Courthouse in Greenwood revealed a longtime warrant for the arrest of “Mrs. Roy Bryant,” now Carolyn Bryant Donham.
Authorities apparently sought the warrant in connection with the kidnapping and murder of the Chicago teenager after he allegedly wolf-whistled at Donham in their small grocery store in Money, a few miles north of Greenwood. All this occurred in August 1955.
It was Donham, then Bryant, who supposedly pointed out Till to her husband, Roy, who owned Bryant’s Grocery and Meat Market, and his half-brother, J.W. Milam, and initiated the abduction of Till from a relative’s house in the wee morning hours.
Three days later, authorities pulled the youth’s body from the Tallahatchie River. Roy Bryant and Milam were indicted for murder.
This is where the Tupelo connection comes in.
Robert Bruce Smith III was an attorney in private practice in 1955 with an office in Ripley. He didn’t know anyone connected to the killing of the teenager. He knew as much about the case as anyone who regularly consumed newspapers.
The late Bruce Smith of Tupelo once told me his father became a co-prosecutor in the case because then-state Attorney General J.P. Coleman asked him to help District Attorney Gerald Chatham. Coleman knew the attorney Smith because they had been classmates in law school.
Interestingly, Chatham stood as a political insider in his neck of the woods. Since 1931, Chatham had practiced law and served in the Mississippi Legislature, as county superintendent of education and as county prosecuting attorney before the people elected him as district attorney in 1942. In an announcement made previous to the trial, Chatham stated his intention to retire from public office. He had nothing politically to lose.
The elder Smith practiced law with Fred Smith, his brother. He had served in the Marine Corps during World War II and had worked as an FBI agent prior to entering legal practice in Northeast Mississippi. At the time he worked on the case, he had a wife and three sons: Bruce, Jak and Fred, ranging in age from 10 to 6.
This trial occurred during the time of Jim Crow and long before women in Mississippi could serve on juries. Bruce told me the sons watched their father on television because the world had become involved in this murder case in Mississippi. More than 70 reporters packed the courtroom, and hundreds of others hung around the courthouse that September in Sumner, where the trial was held.
Chatham and Smith attempted to do some police work to buoy their case with assistance from a couple of Mississippi State Highway Patrol officers appointed by the governor and state attorney general because Sheriff Clarence Strider refused to do so. The prosecutors attempted to find witnesses, driving hundreds of miles on county roads to do so and poking into myriad cotton gins in the region to attempt to find the source of the gin fan attached to Till’s body discovered when authorities pulled his corpse from the river.
Two of the state’s witnesses, Leroy “Two Tight” Collins and Henry Lee Loggins, who investigators believed were with Bryant and Milam the night of Till’s abduction and beating, went “missing” during the trial. In actuality, Strider had the two men, both African American, jailed under aliases in a Charleston jail until the jury delivered its verdict of “not guilty.”
It took a little more than an hour for the jury to make the decision to acquit Milam and Bryant.
A year later, Chatham died of a heart attack at the age of 50. He had suffered a heart attack just prior to this particular trial.
A little more than 15 years ago, an exhibit about Till’s death came to the Lee County Library. The three brothers came to that exhibit and talked about their father and the impact it had on them. Although they were young at the time, the trio remembered impressions.
Fred, the youngest, also talked about why he believed his father took on the case during the height of Jim Crow — time when the state-supported and taxpayer-funded spy agency, the Mississippi Sovereignty Commission, had formed to prevent integration in the Magnolia State.
At the time, Fred told me that he believed it was his father’s relationship with Josey Booth, an African-American woman who had taken care of the three brothers since she was 12 years old. Their father had grown up with this woman, whom he had known through childhood.
Later, Bruce showed me letters written by various individuals to his father. The letters threatened violence, wished the family dead and hurled vile epithets at the senior Smith. The governor followed up on those threats by placing security at the Smith home.
However, one letter praised the elder Smith for his work. Troy O. Melton thanked him for his effort. The brothers said their father never discussed the case.