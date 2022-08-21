Mary Sanchez

Mary Sanchez

 Courtesy: Tribune

Purchase Access

Secure & Encrypted

What's your e-mail address?
How would you like to pay?

Secure transaction. Cancel anytime.

You're all set!

Thank you.

Your purchase was successful, and you are now logged in.

A receipt was sent to your email.

OK

The pro-choice jubilation that overtook the state of Kansas is beginning to subside, as all victorious celebrations eventually do. What's less clear is if the revelers fully grasp that they're still running against howling headwinds.

Newsletters

MARY SANCHEZ is a syndicated columnist. Email her at msanchezcolumn@gmail.com and follow her on Twitter @msanchezcolumn.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus