Ninety-five percent of all inmates will return to their communities one day. The question for Mississippians to ask is whether we want them coming back ready to work and staying out of trouble or leave them unable to find jobs.
The answer is obvious.
The problem is that government regularly throws up barriers to employment for those leaving prison. Too many occupational license requirements make it impossible for people to restart their lives and their careers. And potential entrepreneurs aren’t allowed to start new businesses, which can grow to create even more jobs.
Of course, we don’t want embezzlers handling money or habitual burglars having locksmith tools, but as a general proposition, those who repaid their debts to society deserve the chance to find meaningful employment upon being released. Being job-ready and able to work isn’t just good for the ex-offender; it is critical for the state’s economy.
Mississippi has a labor force problem. While this may not seem apparent with unemployment at 3%, the Magnolia State’s abysmal 54% labor force participation rate — the percentage of able-bodied people working or looking for work — is the lowest in the country. Government red tape locks too many people out of employment.
Given that 30% of Mississippians have criminal records, removing post-incarceration employment obstacles would expand the workforce, allowing more jobs to be filled by taxpaying employees. Not only do more employees mean more state revenue, but expanding the workforce also draws new employers to the state to set up shop, creating even more economic momentum.
The alternative is to systematically foreclose ex-offenders from meaningful employment. With little money and a lot of time, it is a recipe for higher crime driven by increased recidivism. After all, idle hands are the devil’s workshop.
Despite making some regulatory reforms, nearly 1 in 5 people in Mississippi need the government’s permission to work in the career of their choosing. Sure, that makes sense for some professions like brain surgeons. But tree surgeons?
A perfect example is the barber’s license. Behind bars, inmates are responsible for giving each other haircuts. This becomes a marketable skill inmates gain on the inside that could lead to a good-paying job upon release.
Yet, the state of Mississippi allows for the denial of barber occupational licenses because of a felony record. Similarly, many inmates learn landscaping skills by maintaining the prison grounds while incarcerated. Yet, Mississippi requires a license for those who offer landscape services.
There are scores of other employment restrictions that ultimately harm the entire economy of the Magnolia State.
Preventing such a large portion of the population from getting meaningful, long-lasting jobs is slowing Mississippi’s economy. One study calculated that current employment restrictions cost Mississippi as much as $2.7 billion in economic benefits and government revenues, including criminal justice strategies. Such proposals directly correlate with lower crime rates.
The American economy has suffered double body blows from COVID and “Bidenomics.” To fully recover, we need more people in the workforce, including those who have criminal records. Reducing occupational licensing barriers, expanding, automating expungement for low level criminal records, and ending the practice of holding driving licenses hostage over unpaid court fines and fees all help ex-offenders find meaningful employment. Together, these solutions will help all Mississippians benefit from a growing economy while creating opportunities for ex-offenders to rebuild their lives.
