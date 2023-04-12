STARKVILLE­ — The expulsion of the “Tennessee Three” — actually two of the three — elected state representatives in the Tennessee House of Representatives over their vocal interruptions of the proceedings of that chamber in protesting a recent Nashville mass shooting raises fundamental questions.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for April 2023

Sid Salter

SID SALTER

Newsletters

SID SALTER is a syndicated Mississippi columnist. Readers can contact him at sidsalter@sidsalter.com.

Recommended for you