Last week, many in Tupelo turned out and lined the downtown streets for Tupelo High School’s homecoming parade. A hint of fall hovered over the floats, bands and marching classes as alumni gathered street-side to relive the past. Even some of us who graduated from rival high schools watched.
Most everyone loves a parade.
Parades constitute a great deal of Tupelo’s history. Folk attending those events have shared some historical markers.
Take, for instance, the 1910 Maxwell owned by the W.F. Riley family that became a fixture in city parades. Riley had a contract with the Maxwell Company that allowed him the dealership on the condition that he would exhibit the automobiles in parades.
At the time, Maxwell ranked third in U.S. Automobile manufacturers. The company began in Tarrytown, New York, around 1904 as the Maxwell-Briscoe Co., a partnership between Jonathan Dixon Maxwell and Briscoe Brothers Metalworks. In 1907, a fire destroyed the New York factory.
Production of the Maxwell moved to New Castle, Indiana, where the company constructed what became known as “the largest factory in the world,” and was used by Chrysler Corp. until 2004. The year prior to Riley receiving his car and driving the first automobile in Tupelo, Alice Huyler Ramsey and her sisters-in-law drove her Maxwell Touring Car from New York to San Francisco, a sweepstakes event sponsored by the car manufacturer.
The trip of 3,800 miles resulted in 11 flat tires, days of bad weather and myriad mechanical issues. Alice drove the entire distance and wrote about the adventure in her book, “Veil, Duster and Tire Iron.” The stunt landed her as the first female inducted in the Automobile Hall of Fame.
In 1910, the same year Riley landed his dealership, U.S. Motor Co. formed with Maxwell Motors as a portion of its conglomerate. A falling out among backers three years later resulted in the demise of U.S. Motors, but Maxwell survived as the only profitable arm of the larger company.
Maxwell’s base of operations moved to Detroit, Mich., two years later when Walter Flanders bought the company. Then, in 1921, Walter Chrysler purchased controlling interest in Maxwell. By 1925, Chrysler had absorbed all of Maxwell’s assets and the company was no more.
Five years after Riley drove his Maxwell in a Tupelo parade, William Edmund Smith opened the first Ford dealership in Mississippi on the northeast corner of Broadway and Magazine streets. In the early 1920s his sons, Claude and Carl, joined Smith and they relocated the dealership to Broadway Street.
Local lore goes that in 1920, the Carl Smith agency became dealers for Dodge Brothers out of Detroit. In Oren Dunn Museum files rests a photograph taken about 1920 of a flower-covered Dodge decked out for a parade with Margaret Clark, Dale Raymond, Hoyle Raymond and Francis Elkin inside.