Italy has elected its first female prime minister. Normally that would be cause for celebration by those who promote diversity, but press reaction in Europe and the United States is treating Giorgia Meloni as the second coming of Italian dictator and Adolf Hitler ally Benito Mussolini.

Newsletters

CAL THOMAS is a nationally syndicated columnist who appears in hundreds of newspapers and regularly appears on Fox News and other media outlets. Readers can contact him at tcaeditors@tribpub.com.

Recommended for you

comments powered by Disqus