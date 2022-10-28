Christina Dent mug

In the last 6 months, the number of non-violent drug offenders in Mississippi prisons has increased a staggering 27%1, to over 4,000 people. Mississippi already imprisons more of its citizens per capita than any other state in the country. Now, Mississippi taxpayers are shelling out over $70 million per year to incarcerate non-violent drug offenders in prison. Even more devastating is the impact on Mississippi’s children as their families are unnecessarily broken.

CHRISTINA DENT is founder & president of End It For Good, a Mississippi-based nonprofit. She lives with her husband and sons in Ridgeland.