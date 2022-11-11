A few minutes ago, over here at the Oren Dunn City Museum, Boyd Yarbrough and I reminisced about Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show and how much we enjoyed the gas pump jockey. That led us to talking about the days of full-service gas stations.

GALLERY: Editorial cartoons for November 2022

1 of 13
Leesha Faulkner

Leesha Faulkner

Newsletters

LEESHA FAULKNER is curator of the Oren Dunn City Museum. You may reach her at leesha.faulkner@tupeloms.gov.

Recommended for you