A few minutes ago, over here at the Oren Dunn City Museum, Boyd Yarbrough and I reminisced about Gomer Pyle on The Andy Griffith Show and how much we enjoyed the gas pump jockey. That led us to talking about the days of full-service gas stations.
Our Charla Prewitt, the newest addition to our museum staff as manager of operations, did not know about full-service gas stations. After all, those born in 1997 likely wouldn’t.
Back in 1930, here in Tupelo, about seven of the stations existed, including the 400 Service Station. By 1966, an estimated 110 or more pumped gas, checked the oil, maintained and sold tires and performed a variety of other vehicle maintenance now available at specialty stores or Wal-Mart.
In 1967, Lex Scott opened the DX Service Station on West Main. John Ray Beasley, his partner, owned the DX Oil Distributers. A smattering of others remembered include Elam Carter’s Standard Service Station on Lawndale and Main; Doug Taylor’s service station in East Tupelo across East Main from what is now the Subway and Henry Duke’s service station at Jackson and Gloster streets.
Boyd recalls going with his family to Duke’s station. He described the building as two-storied because the family lived above the station. Something typical of most service stations included the rubber hoses across the entrance to the gas pumps that rang a bell when the slightest pressure was applied. Boyd said his parents would jerk him back into the vehicle after he jumped up and down on the hoses to hear the bells ring.
Additionally, his parents would reign in Boyd after he ventured over to the bays to play with the pneumatic air lifter. Service stations had those lifts to work underneath vehicles.
At the 400 Service Station, H.B. (Red) Lawhon and his wife Winnie lived above their operation. Thus, the slogan, “We Doze But Never Close.”
Red came from a large family. When he was three years old he had brothers as old as 23 and a younger brother about two months old. The 1900 census showed them living in rural Lee County in Allensburg. His father’s name was Will, a native of Tennessee and a farmer. His mother’s name was Sarah, a native Mississippian.
During that decade, he served in the Navy from June 1918 until July 1919.
When he was in his 20s, Red farmed and lived in Verona. He still lived with his parents, who were in their 60s and with two other brothers in their 20s. Red would not marry Winnie until December 1930,
Before he married Winnie, the 1930 census shows he lived in Tupelo on Main Street in a rental and worked as the manager of the service station. He lived with another lodger, Ronald R. Pearce.
The couple operated the service station from the time they took it over in the 1940s until they closed in August 1966. The 400 closed as the oldest service station in Tupelo at the time.
The service station received its name from the telephone number. Those who grew up around Tupelo have said that service stations like the 400 and the 1100 used those names to relate to their telephone numbers.
Reporter Uldima Sallis of the Daily Journal visited with Red and his wife on that final day of operation and noted the steady stream of customers that wheeled through the station. Winnie told the reporter, “We have three generations of some families who trade with us here.”
Among those who traded with the Lawhons that day included Elizabeth Holcomb, the Lee County librarian at the time. She had allowed them to service her vehicle for many years, and worried about finding another station that would give her the same kind of attention.
The station’s equipment went on the auction block in September 1966. The building would be razed and a Firestone Store was built in its place.
Red died in 1984. Four years later, Winnie passed away in Mansfield, Ohio, but her family returned her remains to Tupelo for burial next to her husband in Tupelo Memorial Park.
Today, in Tupelo, the only person we know of who will pump gas (generally for ladies who pull up at the pump) is at the Pure station on West Main. Gene Autry Turner runs the station. Stop by and visit. He has many stories to tell, too.
