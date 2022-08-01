Bill Crawford

BILL CRAWFORD

Hospitals in Mississippi face unprecedented financial pressures. Now two more have been forced to seek out new owners. The city of Greenwood and Leflore County have put jointly owned Greenwood Leflore Hospital up for bid. Jackson County supervisors will hold a public hearing on Aug. 17 after voting to consider putting county owned Singing River Health Systems (SRSH) up for bid.

BILL CRAWFORD is a syndicated columnist from Jackson. Readers can contact him at crawfolk@gmail.com.

