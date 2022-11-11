Maybe it's because of the heat.
Or because crazy people live there.
Whatever the reason, Florida is forever the genesis of most things weird, odd, bizarre, and, of course, criminal.
The "Florida Man Challenge" proves it.
A number of years ago, social media was consumed with the "Florida Man Challenge." If you weren't among the consumed, allow me to hallucinate: Folks went to the Google machine, and typed in "Florida man" and their birthdate (without year). Then they looked for the first "Florida man" headline that shows up. They would then post the results on social media.
For my birthday, it was: Florida man with no arms charged with stabbing Chicago tourist.
Actual headline. Really.
Because a lot of strange stuff has happened in Florida since I last did the "Florida Man Challenge" – and I needed column fodder – I decided to give it another whirl, playing with the birthdates of friends and relatives. Here are my results:
November 5 - Blood-Soaked Florida Man on Bicycle Arrested for Forcing Potato Chips on 8-Year-Old Boy
January 11 - Florida Man Chews Up Police Car Seat After Cocaine Arrest
December 11 - Florida man steals alligator from golf course, tries ‘teaching it a lesson’ by throwing it on roof of bar
April 17 - Florida man encases self in concrete at governor's mansion
September 24 - Florida Man Arrested for Pleasuring Himself With Ice Pack in Front of First Responders
March 25 - Florida man calls 911, says he paid for sex but was cheated
April 11 - Florida man threatens to bring terror with an army of turtles
December 13 - Florida man arrested for biting girlfriend's toddlers
April 24 - Florida man stabbed nephew for hogging bathroom
June 4 - Florida Man Throws Baby At Deputy Following Wild High-Speed Chase
April 30 - Florida man, woman pretended to be detectives to try to get friend out of jail
July 30- Florida Man Tries To Buy Rolex Watches With Check Printed From Home Computer
February 23 - Florida man arrested, accused of shoving woman to get to egg rolls
August 12 - Florida man sprays women with roach spray, break out nunchucks over loud music, cops say
September 2 - Florida man accused of killing iguana tried to use the 'stand your ground law' – judge says no
October 21 - Naked Florida Man Accused Of Killing Suspected 'Peeping Tom'
August 9 - Naked Florida man with machete accused of trying to steal another man's clothes
November 1 - Florida Man Destroys Car In Disney World Parking Lot, Leaves A Hundred Dollars And A Note “Sorry”
March 30 - Florida Man In His Underwear Hits Deputy In Face With Bible
February 2 - Florida man with Florida tattoo on forehead arrested for calling 911 to ask for ride home
Doesn't get much more Florida than that.
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.