Not that I watched it, but in the 1989 tear-jerking melodrama "Back to the Future II," the film "predicted" that we'd have flying cars in 2015.
For those of you keeping track at home, that was (please wait while I count), seven years ago.
Another prediction that was off-target: "Terrafugia has announced its Transition design, which is part sedan, part private jet with two seats, four wheels, and wings that fold up so it can be driven like a car, will be on sale in less than two years."
That was written in 2013, which was (please wait while I count), nine years ago.
The good news is: Terrafugia, and a number of other innovative companies, are still working on flying cars, and are "very close" to having them available to the public.
According to the Terrafugia website, the Massachusetts-based firm has plans for a TF-X model that will be small enough to fit in a garage, and won't need a runway to take off. The TF-X will be a street-legal, plug-in hybrid car that has collapsible wings, retractable propellers, and will be capable of driving and flying on its own in case of an emergency.
Terrafugia also claims that the TF-X:
• will only take an average driver no more than five hours to learn how to operate (48 hours in Alabama).
• will have a backup full-vehicle parachute system which can be activated by the operator in an emergency if the operator believes the TF-X to be incapable of auto-landing.
• will carry four people in car-like comfort, and have a non-stop flight range of at least 500 miles.
• will be able to takeoff vertically.
The Terrafugia website shows a video of a Transition coming out of a residential garage and taking off after the wings are expanded at the touch of a button. The two-seater can reach maximum flight speeds of up to 115 mph, and takes premium unleaded gasoline. The FAA has already classified the Transition as a light-sport aircraft, meaning drivers won't need a pilot's license, only FAA certification in this category. That certification takes about 20 hours, from what I've read. Basically, the TF-X looks like more of a flying car we have seen in science fiction movies, while the Transition is a small plane that you can also drive into your carport.
So, any day now (ha!), we're going to have flying cars. In about 10 years, we may have flying cars that won't even need a runway. You'll just fly out of your driveway like a helicopter, then zoom forward to your destination. How are we, as a society, going to deal with flying cars when 75 percent of our driving population doesn't know how to use a turn signal? Will there be highways in the sky or will we just fly around willy-nilly wherever we want? I understand the manufacturers claim most everything will be automated on these flying machines, but if there is a possibility for human error, I'm sure we'll exploit it to its fullest extent.
Think of the infrastructure that will need to be created, or abandoned. "The Jetsons" just flew their flying car right up to their balcony/garage, then George Jetson folded up his car in a briefcase when he went to work.
That car-into-briefcase technology, though, won't be available until at least 2062, according to "The Jetsons." On that program, George Jetson's work week was three hours a day, three days a week.
I can't wait until 2062 for that to become a reality. C'mon, nerds, I need a flying car and a nine-hour work week – now!
