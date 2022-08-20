Dick Polman

I’ve had some good yuks lately — starting with quack doc Mehlmet Oz screwing up his Man of the People Act in the “Wegner’s” supermarket, and lightweight Jared Kushner getting reviewed for his new book: “Kushner looks like a mannequin, and he writes like one … Kushner’s fealty to Trump remains absolute. Reading this book reminded me of watching a cat lick a dog’s eye goo.”

DICK POLMAN is a veteran national political columnist based in Philadelphia and a Writer in Residence at the University of Pennsylvania. Contact him at dickpolman7@gmail.com.

