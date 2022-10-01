Wendy Bailey

The first full week of October each year is Mental Illness Awareness Week. This year’s theme, “What I Wish I Had Known,” explores the power of lived experience. As the saying goes, hindsight is 20/20. For someone who’s experienced mental illness and is in recovery, it’s natural to think back and realize that noticing early signs or accessing help would have changed the outcome. This week is about increasing awareness for signs and supports to address a situation early before it becomes a crisis.

WENDY BAILEY is executive director of the Mississippi Department of Mental Health.

